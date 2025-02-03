Thug Life: STR looks rustic and classy at the same time in new birthday special promo

The makers of Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role recently took to their social media handles to celebrate Silambarasan TR’s 42nd birthday. Sharing a new promo from the movie, the makers delivered an exciting look at the actor from the upcoming flick.

Unveiling the promo, the makers penned, “Wishing you a Happy Birthday Silambarasan TR.”

Check out the official post:

The upcoming movie Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is a gangster action flick directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, co-written by Ratnam and Haasan, marks the reunion of the duo after the iconic 1987 movie Nayakan.

Aside from Kamal Haasan, the movie features actors such as Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2025.

Initially, the movie was supposed to feature Dulquer Salmaan and Ravi Mohan in key roles, but due to scheduling conflicts, the two had to opt out of the project. Following the casting changes, Silambarasan later stepped into the role initially planned for Dulquer Salmaan.

Moving ahead, Silambarasan TR was last seen playing the lead role in the neo-noir action thriller Pathu Thala in 2023. He recently took to his social media handles to announce his next project with Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan. The movie is tentatively titled STR: 49 and comes with the tagline, “The Most Wanted Student.”

See the official post:

Moreover, STR recently announced his 50th cinematic venture with director Desingh Periasamy. The movie is speculated to be a period venture and would mark STR’s maiden project as a producer.

Aside from these projects, the actor would also be playing the lead role in Dragon director Aswath Marimuthu’s next venture. The film which is yet to be titled is touted to be a vintage-style STR flick.