Thumbi Thullal Video: AR Rahman’s number for Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra strikes a chord of ‘Nenjinile’ from Uyire

The first song from the upcoming flick Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram as the lead actor was released by the makers yesterday. Titled Thumbi Thullal, the romantic number is composed by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. It goes without saying that Thumbi Thullal has all the potential to join the playlist of our favourite songs. Just like the song Nenjinile from Uyire, this song too, is partially Malayalam. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abyankar, the lyrics of the song was penned by lyricists Vivek and Jithin Raj.

Going by the visuals in the song, it looks like one of the characters that Vikram plays in Cobra will be from Kerala's background. When the makers revealed the film’s first look earlier this year, it was also revealed that Vikram will be seen in seven different avatars in Cobra. It was also reported earlier that the makers are yet to complete 25 percent of the shooting. Cobra also stars cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who rose to fame with his critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal, has helmed this film. So far, the makers of Cobra have shot the film in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

