Thunivu: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier head to Bangkok for final schedule; Airport video goes viral
Ajith Kumar and the female lead Manju Warrier headed to Bangkok for the final schedule of H Vinoth's Thunivu .
Ajith Kumar's next Thunivu is one of the most anticipated films. And ever since the posters released, all eyes are on the movie and now the team is all set for the final schedule. Ajith Kumar and the female lead Manju Warrier headed to Bangkok for the final schedule of the film. An airport video of them surfaced on social media and is going viral.
Ajith is seen in his formal look, a black and white suit, while Manju kept it casual as they were clicked at the airport. The video and pics of the actor from the airport are currently going viral on Twitter. With this schedule, it will be wrap up for Thunivu. According to our sources, It’s a 21-day shoot in Bangkok for this yet untitled heist thriller and some action scenes will be shot by Ajith and the gang in Bangkok.
Recently, the first two posters of Ajith's 61st movie Thunivu created a strong buzz on the internet already. Both the posters with Ajith Kumar's brand new beard look went viral on the internet. The first poster with the actor's uber-cool new avatar was a perfect treat to fans. The second poster with a close-up look of Ajith Kumar gives a raw and rustic feel. The film's titled comes with the tagline 'No Guts No Glory'.
Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The upcoming film marks the third collaboration of the actor with director and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Thunivu is expected to be a heist thriller, which will also feature Manju Warrier as the female lead. Veera, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Telugu actor Ajay are also part of the cast. Music is composed by Ghibran and editing is handled by Nirav Shah.