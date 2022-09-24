Thunivu: Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier head to Bangkok for final schedule; Airport video goes viral

Ajith Kumar's next Thunivu is one of the most anticipated films. And ever since the posters released, all eyes are on the movie and now the team is all set for the final schedule. Ajith Kumar and the female lead Manju Warrier headed to Bangkok for the final schedule of the film. An airport video of them surfaced on social media and is going viral.

Ajith is seen in his formal look, a black and white suit, while Manju kept it casual as they were clicked at the airport. The video and pics of the actor from the airport are currently going viral on Twitter. With this schedule, it will be wrap up for Thunivu. According to our sources, It’s a 21-day shoot in Bangkok for this yet untitled heist thriller and some action scenes will be shot by Ajith and the gang in Bangkok.