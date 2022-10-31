Thunivu: Ajith Kumar drops a major TRUTH BOMB as he clarifies pre-release event rumours
Ajith Kumar finally reacted to the rumours regarding the Thunivu pre-release event. The star’s official statement was released by his manager Suresh Chandra, on Twitter.
Ajith Kumar believes in leading a simple lifestyle away from the public eye. The stylish star never attended any film-related events on award shows in the last 10 years. Ajith Kumar had also made it clear that he will never join social media or politics, with an official statement, last year. However, recently it was rumoured that Ajith might reconsider his decision and attend the massive pre-release event of his upcoming film Thunivu, which is expected to be held in Chennai.
Ajith Kumar addresses the rumours with an official statement
The rumours regarding Ajith Kumar’s decision to attend the Thunivu pre-release event left both his fans and cine-goers, totally excited. However, Ajith Kumar put an end to the rumours and made it clear that he is NOT going to attend any promotional events of the film, with an official statement which was released on October 31, Monday. The statement, which was released through the official Twitter handle of Ajith Kumar’s long-time associate and manager Suresh Chandra, reads: “A good film is promotion by itself!! – Unconditional love! Ajith.”
Check out Ajith Kumar’s official statement here:
The cine-goers are now heaping praises on Ajith Kumar, who underlined the fact that good films speak for themselves, with his statement. Tamil cinema lovers are now expressing their admiration for the Thunivu actor for putting an end to all the rumours, and stressing how promotions cannot save a bad film, with a one-line statement. But, the Ajith fans, who are eagerly waiting for their idol’s public appearance, are disappointed.
About Thunivu
The movie, which is touted to be a heist thriller, marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth after the successes of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Thunivu is reportedly based on the biggest real-life bank robbery that happened in the country. Ajith Kumar is said to be playing a grey-shaded character in the film, which features celebrated Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the female lead. Ghibran composes songs and original score for the project. Nirav Shah is the director of photography. Thunivu will hit the theatres as a Pongal 2023 release.
