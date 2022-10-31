Thunivu: Ajith Kumar drops a major TRUTH BOMB as he clarifies pre-release event rumours

Ajith Kumar believes in leading a simple lifestyle away from the public eye. The stylish star never attended any film-related events on award shows in the last 10 years. Ajith Kumar had also made it clear that he will never join social media or politics, with an official statement, last year. However, recently it was rumoured that Ajith might reconsider his decision and attend the massive pre-release event of his upcoming film Thunivu, which is expected to be held in Chennai. Ajith Kumar addresses the rumours with an official statement

The rumours regarding Ajith Kumar’s decision to attend the Thunivu pre-release event left both his fans and cine-goers, totally excited. However, Ajith Kumar put an end to the rumours and made it clear that he is NOT going to attend any promotional events of the film, with an official statement which was released on October 31, Monday. The statement, which was released through the official Twitter handle of Ajith Kumar’s long-time associate and manager Suresh Chandra, reads: “A good film is promotion by itself!! – Unconditional love! Ajith.” Check out Ajith Kumar’s official statement here: