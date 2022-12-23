Thunivu: Ajith Kumar looks ruggedly charming in PIC shared by director H Vinoth

Holding a red beverage in his hand, he can be seen thinking about something in the backdrop of a beautiful skyline visible from the window. The actor looks uber-cool in this latest photograph.

In just a couple of days, Ajith Kumar will return to the silver screens with the highly-awaited action entertainer, Thunivu. While the countdown to Pongal has commenced, the glimpses from the movie are adding to the hype for the drama. Now, the film's director H Vinoth has shared another new poster of the protagonist from the forthcoming film. The picture shows Ajith Kumar in a white shirt with a silver wristwatch, donning white hair and a beard.

In the meantime, after treating the fans with songs like Chilla Chilla and Kasethan Kadavulada, the makers are all ready to unveil the third single from Thunivu soon. Titled Gangstaa, the song will be out on 25th December this year.

About Thunivu

While previously it was being reported that Thunivu is based on a bank robbery, now director H Vinoth has denied the reports saying that the movie is not an adaptation of the bank robbery in Punjab, but is set in a dishonest world with not many antagonists.

With Manju Warrier as the female lead, Thunivu further has Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran as the ancillary cast. If the reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier will not play Ajith Kumar's love interest but will be seen as his close ally. The venture is backed by Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios.

Thunivu's box office clash with Varisu

In the meantime, Thunivu will be clashing at the box office with Thlapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu during Pongal 2023.

