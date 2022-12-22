Thunivu: Ajith Kumar looks suave and uber-cool in the third single 'Gangstaa' poster; Check out

After the first single Chilla Chilla and Kasethan Kadavulada's massive response, the makers are all set to unveil the third song very soon. The second song is titled Gangstaa. The poster shows Ajith clad in a leather jacket with his signature white hairdo and beard and black glasses. He looks uber cool and suave. We just can't get enough of the poster. The song will be out on December 25.

The much-awaited film of Ajith Kumar 's Thunivu is just a few days away from its grand release. The film is set to hit the theatres on Pongal as the biggest festive release and fans have begun the countdown. The poster, BTS photos, and songs have created a rage among the audiences, and Ajith's uber cool has set hearts on fire. The latest poster of the third single titled Gangstaa proves the same.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar's Gangstaa song poster here:

Chilla Chilla and and Kasethan Kadavulada

The makers unveiled the first single from the highly-awaited drama titled Chilla Chilla and Kasethan Kadavulada a few days ago and it made fans go gaga. While Vaisagh has provided the lyrics for the track, Ghibran has scored the tunes. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice to Chilla Chilla.

Telugu title is Thegimpu

The Telugu version of Thunivu is titled Thegimpu. The film will be a dubbed version and released in Telugu as well as Tamil. Thegimpu release rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been bagged by Radha Krishna Entertainments and IVY Productions.

Also Read: Thunivu: Ajith Kumar starrer is titled Thegimpu in Telugu; To release worldwide on Pongal

About Thunivu

Earlier, it was reported that Thunivu will be based on a bank robbery. But, the director denied the reports and confirmed that the film is not based on a bank robbery that happened in Punjab. The director revealed that Thunivu's plot is set in a dishonest world and doesn't have too many antagonists.

Manju Warrier is appearing as the female lead in the highly anticipated project. However, Manju is not playing Ajith Kumar's romantic interest in the film but is appearing as his close ally. Thunivu features Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, Cibi Chandran, and others in supporting roles. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios.