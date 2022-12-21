Thunivu: Ajith Kumar starrer is titled Thegimpu in Telugu; To release worldwide for Pongal

The Telugu version of Thunivu is titled Thegimpu. The film will be dubbed version and released in Telugu as well along with Tamil. Thegimpu release rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been bagged by Radha Krishna Entertainments and IVY Productions.

Post the success of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor are all ready to entertain the movie buffs once again with the upcoming action entertainer Thunivu. As the much-awaited drama is scheduled to be released during Pongal, the makers have unveiled the Telugu title as Thegimpu with a new poster.

Check out the Telugu title poster:



The big clash: Thunivu vs Varisu

Thunivu has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers and one of the reasons behind this is the film's clash at the box office with Thlapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu this Pongal 2023. Varisu is also a bilingual film, the Telugu version is titled Varasudu and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

First single Chilla Chilla

The makers have unveiled the first single from the highly-awaited drama titled Chilla Chilla. While Vaisagh has provided the lyrics for the track, Ghibran has scored the tunes. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice to Chilla Chilla. The lyrical video of Chilla Chilla includes some glimpses of Ajith Kumar flaunting his massy avatar with colorful clothes and earrings.

About Thunivu

The reports were doing rounds that the story of Thunivu will be based on a bank robbery, however, recently the director clarified that the film has been set in a dishonest world, which does not include too many baddies.

While Manju Warrier has been roped in as the leading lady for the film, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran will also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Upcoming project

Post Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will commence work on director Vignesh Shivan's highly anticipated drama, tentatively named AK62. Financed by the production banner Lyca Productions, the venture will be going to the floors by January next year.

