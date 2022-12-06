Thunivu: Ajith Kumar starrer not based on bank robbery; Director H Vinoth shares exciting details

It is highly anticipated that Thunivu will be based on bank robbery, however, the director denied the reports. He said that the film is not based on a bank robbery that happened in Punjab. The director revealed that Thunivu's plot is set in a dishonest world and doesn't have too many baddies but there's a visually treating chasing sea.

Ajith Kumar is all ready to entertain the fans yet again with his forthcoming action entertainer Thunivu. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. Just like all of Ajith's movies, there has been a massive buzz about Thunivu since its inception. Now, as the film is gearing up for Pongal release, director H Vinoth in an interview revealed interesting details.

The makers of the film have almost wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited film and are gearing up to release the film's first song 'Chilla Chilla'. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, the first song Chilla Chilla sung by Anirudh in Ghibran's music will be out on December 9."Ajith will be seen in a massy avatar in the first song, a fast-paced dance number. It will also feature the lyric writer Vaisagh along with Ajith," reveals a source close to the development.

As the team has concluded the shoot for the highly-anticipated drama, the makers are releasing new sneak peeks from the movie almost on a daily basis. Recently, the leading lady of the movie Manju Warrier took to Twitter and shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs from the movie, "No Guts, No Glory! #THUNIVU #AK #ajithkumar #hvinoth."

While Manju Warrier has been roped in as the leading lady for the film, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Thunivu has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers and one of the reasons behind this is the film's clash at the box office with Thlapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu this Pongal 2023.

