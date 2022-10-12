Thunivu: Ajith Kumar wraps up the Bangkok schedule of H Vinoth's directorial

Major chunks of the film have been shot in Chennai and Hyderabad on massive sets by the banks. In the meantime, H Vinoth will be shooting some remaining patchwork in the coming few weeks before wrapping up the film. The storyline of the movie is based on the real-life 1987 Punjab bank robbery, touted to be the biggest bank robbery in the country to date.

After the phenomenal success of Valimai, Ajith Kumar is working hard to treat fans with yet another masala film, Thunivu. The project marks the Veeram star's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The much-anticipated drama went to the floors in January this year and they also went to Bangkok to film a few high-octane bike action sequences. The team is expected to return to the country soon.

Ajith Kumar will essay on the role of a cop, who turns into a militant. He will be seen in a dual role in his next. While one of his looks has been revealed by the makers, the second look is yet to be out.

Additionally, Thunivu will see Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles. The venture has been backed by Boney Kapoor, who also financed his last release, Valimai.

In addition to this, Vignesh Shivan, Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara will be working on a new movie, tentatively titled AK62. Reports were doing rounds that actor and director, Gautham Vasudev Menon will be seen as the antagonist in the movie. However, during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker cleared the air, saying, “Vignesh is a very close friend of mine but nothing has come up to me as of now. If there’s anything such, I would love to play an antagonist as it is a kind of role that always excites me.”

