Thunivu: Ajith Kumar's stylish and fierce avatar in second POSTER makes fans go gaga

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 22, 2022 12:47 PM IST  |  2.3K
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu second poster

Ajith Kumar's next with H Vinoth is titled Thunivu. After breaking the internet with first look, now, the makers shared the second poster of the actor from the film, which has our eyes hooked. The actor looks suave in the new poster and his stylish and killer avatar is unmissable. The film, which was tentatively called AK61, is now titled Thunivu with the byline 'No Guts and No Glory'. 

Credits: Twitter

