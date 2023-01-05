Thunivu gets a release date: 7 things to look forward in Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth’s heist film

Ajith Kumar , director H Vinoth, and his team have undoubtedly raised expectations over the project with its stellar official trailer, which features a never-seen-before, unique heist film with a touch of action and humour. Interestingly, the character played by AK has been kept under wraps so far. But it has been confirmed that the stylish star is back to the silver screen as a not-so-good man who is on a hidden mission. Expectations are riding high on the film, after the official trailer created quite a stir on social media.

The Tamil film industry is now set to welcome its biggest film release season, Pongal, by the second week of January 2023. This Pongal season, Kollywood will witness the mega box office clash between the two most-awaited films, Thunivu and Varisu . The release date of Thunivu was confirmed recently, and the makers have officially announced that the movie is set to hit the theatres on January 11, Wednesday. The makers announced the exciting news with a special update, on January 4, Wednesday.

1. An Ajith Kumar show

After the official trailer went viral on social media, both Ajith Kumar fans and common audiences are sure that Thunivu is going to be a fitting tribute to the famous star of Kollywood. In the trailer, AK has truly unleashed his versatality, and has stunned the audiences with his ease with the portrayal of the central character, who is on a hidden mission.

2. A solid heist film

Earlier in one of his interviews, director H Vinoth had confirmed that Thunivu is not a complete action film or heist thriller, as the reports suggested before. According to the talented filmmaker, Thunivu is a multi-genre film that is made to cater to audiences from all age groups, especially families.

3. A Well-written, well-directed film

The audiences are expecting Thunivu to be the 'ideal' family entertainer that will provide wholesome entertainment this Pongal season. However, film fanatics who are totally impressed with H Vinoth's talent, believe that the director is going create quite a stir once again with his next outing with Ajith Kumar, which is well-written and well-directed.

4. A high voltage action film

5. A female lead who has a major role to play

6. A stellar supporting cast

7. An electifying music score