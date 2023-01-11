Thunivu Movie Review: This heist action drama is fuelled by Ajith Kumar's swag and charm

In the recent Telugu-language crime thriller 'HIT 2', a clear hint of the villain's motive is given right at the start of the film. It was a choice that its director must have made after much brainstorming and arguments with himself. In 'Thunivu', the latest Tamil-language release alongside Thalapathy Vijay 's 'Varisu', something similar has been attempted. The very initial portions give a taste of the motives of Ajith's Dark Devil, a Devil sent by God (as a character says).

'Thunivu' counts on the ongoing narrative that middle-class debtors and indebted farmers are never spared by banks, while mega fraudsters are treated with kid gloves. This has much to do with the agenda-driven conflation between waivers and write-offs. Also, it is no crime to charge for SMS updates and all. It's juvenile to view every profit-oriented move by banks with suspicion.

What is the plot about?

Coming back to the film. In Chennai, a private bank named Your Bank comes to be raided by a gang of gun-toting robbers. They know no mercy and waste no time. Before you settle down in your seats, they would have fired twenty thousand bullets. Least do they know that the biggest bullet is waiting to pounce on them. And he is Dark Devil, who is the actual monster. He controls everything right from word go. He is ruthless in dealing with those who want to take him down. The cops (Samuthirakani as a Commissioner) is flabbergasted at his smarts.

For those of you who watched Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' (Telugu) last year, the narrative this film presents would be too familiar. Banks are temples but they have been defiled by greedy sharks and financial criminals. If 'SVP' batted for the EMI-paying middle-class, 'Thunivu' speaks for the victims of.. Well, let's not spoil the suspense for you.

Performances work, technical output is good

Ajith's characterization is somewhat one-dimensional in the first half. His repartees are not so funny. The writing department should have come up with sharper ideas. In the absence of witty dialogue and wittier machinations, it falls on the guns to do the talking. And they do the talking way too much.

Ghibran's background score is uninventive. Nirav Shah's cinematography is adept in action scenes that have scale and ambition. One feels John Kokken and Ajay should have lent a distinctive touch to their negative characters. Samuthirakani is good, while Manju Warrier was underutilized.