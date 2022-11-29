Thunivu new poster: Ajith Kumar is a rebel who does not back away from a fight

The photograph shows Ajith Kumar tied to a chair. Despite being tied up, he is trying to take control of the situation as he is kicking one of the abductors. The poster further mentions that the movie will be out during Pongal 2023.

After delivering some memorable hits like Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, the successful trio of Ajith Kumar , H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor are all ready to come together for another exciting drama, Thunivu. As movie buffs eagerly await to witness the drama on the big screens, makers are keeping them on the hook by sharing titbits about the project. Adding to the hype, the makers have dropped the latest poster for Thunivu.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla informed earlier that the shoot for Thunivu will be wrapped up today on 29th November. A source close to the development revealed, “The team is shooting for a song in Chennai and this would be a wrap for Ajith Kumar on his 61st film. It’s an action thriller set against the backdrop of a bank heist and features Ajith in a role with grey shades. He is also sporting a special look in the film, which he himself considers to be the best of his career."

About Thunivu

While Manju Warrier has been roped in as the leading lady for the film, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran will also play pivotal roles in the movie. Thunivu has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers and one of the reasons behind this is the film's clash at the box office with Thlapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu this Pongal 2023.

Ajith Kumar's work front

Following Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will work on director Vignesh Shivan's next named AK62 for now. The untitled drama is expected to go on the floors by January next year.

