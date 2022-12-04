Thunivu New Posters: Ajith Kumar looks menacing as a mass hero
Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth's Thunivu will be getting a theatrical release next year and raising the excitement, the makers dropped two new posters.
Post the success of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor are all ready to entertain the movie buffs once again with the upcoming action entertainer Thunivu. As the much-awaited drama is scheduled to be released during Pongal next year, the makers have unveiled two new posters from the film. These posters present the actor in massy avatar. In one of the pictures, the protagonist can be seen in a black leather jacket, along with groovy shades, oozing swag all the way.
In another photo, Ajith Kumar can be seen wearing a white shirt as he holds a gun, looking all dangerous. A couple of days back, the makers unveiled another gripping poster from Thunivu. It featured Ajith Kumar tied to a chair, and kicking one of his abductors.
Check out the posters below:
Sharing a few titbits from the movie, a source close to the development revealed, "It’s an action thriller set against the backdrop of a bank heist and features Ajith in a role with grey shades. He is also sporting a special look in the film, which he himself considers to be the best of his career."
About Thunivu
Coming to the film's cast, Manju Warrier has been roped in as the leading lady for the film, alongside Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in the ancillary roles, along with the rest. Another reason that the fans are excited about Thunivu's release is that the film will be clashing at the box office with Thlapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu during Pongal 2023.
Ajith Kumar's work front
Post Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will commence work on director Vignesh Shivan's highly anticipated drama, tentatively named AK62. Financed by the production banner Lyca Productions, the venture will be going to the floors by January next year.
