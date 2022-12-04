Thunivu New Posters: Ajith Kumar looks menacing as a mass hero

Post the success of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor are all ready to entertain the movie buffs once again with the upcoming action entertainer Thunivu. As the much-awaited drama is scheduled to be released during Pongal next year, the makers have unveiled two new posters from the film. These posters present the actor in massy avatar. In one of the pictures, the protagonist can be seen in a black leather jacket, along with groovy shades, oozing swag all the way. In another photo, Ajith Kumar can be seen wearing a white shirt as he holds a gun, looking all dangerous. A couple of days back, the makers unveiled another gripping poster from Thunivu. It featured Ajith Kumar tied to a chair, and kicking one of his abductors.

Check out the posters below: