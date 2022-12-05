Thunivu: 'No Guts, No Glory' Ajith Kumar, and Manju Warrier are partners in crime in BTS PHOTOS

After Valimai, Ajith Kumar fans are super thrilled about his upcoming film Thunivu. The actor has collaborated with director H Vinoth for the project touted to be an action thriller. As the team has concluded the shoot for the highly-anticipated drama, the makers are releasing new sneak peeks from the movie almost on a daily basis. Recently, the leading lady of the movie Manju Warrier took to Twitter and shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs from the movie, "No Guts, No Glory! #THUNIVU #AK #ajithkumar #hvinoth."

In one of the photos, Ajith Kumar can be seen posing in a black leather jacket, surrounded by arms and ammunition. In another picture, Manju Warrier can be seen spying on someone. If BTS stills are any clue, Thunivu is going to a power-packed cinematic experience. For the unversed, the post-production work for the movie is going on in full swing.