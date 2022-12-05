Thunivu: 'No Guts, No Glory' Ajith Kumar, and Manju Warrier are partners in crime in BTS PHOTOS
As movie buffs await the release of Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu, Manju Warrior took to Twitter and posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the highly anticipated movie.
After Valimai, Ajith Kumar fans are super thrilled about his upcoming film Thunivu. The actor has collaborated with director H Vinoth for the project touted to be an action thriller. As the team has concluded the shoot for the highly-anticipated drama, the makers are releasing new sneak peeks from the movie almost on a daily basis. Recently, the leading lady of the movie Manju Warrier took to Twitter and shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs from the movie, "No Guts, No Glory! #THUNIVU #AK #ajithkumar #hvinoth."
In one of the photos, Ajith Kumar can be seen posing in a black leather jacket, surrounded by arms and ammunition. In another picture, Manju Warrier can be seen spying on someone. If BTS stills are any clue, Thunivu is going to a power-packed cinematic experience. For the unversed, the post-production work for the movie is going on in full swing.
Check out the post below:
In the meantime, the makers are also planning to drop the first song from the film titled Chilla Chilla soon. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the track crooned by Anirudh will be unveiled on 9th December this year. A source close to the development revealed, "Ajith will be seen in a massy avatar in the first song, a fast-paced dance number. It will also feature the lyric writer Vaisagh along with Ajith."
Talking about the cast, aside from Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, Thunivu will also feature Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in the supporting roles, along with the rest.
Ajith Kumar's work front
Following Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will join hands with director Vignesh Shivan for the drama, tentatively named AK62. Bankrolled by the production banner Lyca Productions, the yet-to-be titled movie will be going to floors by January next year.
