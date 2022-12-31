Thunivu Trailer: 6 hits and misses from the Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth film’s first glimpse

The most-awaited official trailer of Thunivu, the upcoming action-packed entertainer which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is finally out. The promising trailer was revealed on the official YouTube channel of Zee Studios and the social media handles of the team members, on January 31, Saturday at 7 PM. From the trailer, it is evident that director H Vinoth and his team are set to treat the Ajith Kumar fans and cine-goers with a unique cinematic experience, this Pongal season. Thunivu trailer

The official trailer of Thunivu has confirmed that the H Vinoth directorial is a heist thriller, that depicts the cat-and-mouse chase between a group of robbers who rob a bank, the police force, and many others. Ajith Kumar is playing the head of the robbers gang, while Manju Warrier appeares as his crime partner. Samuthirakani appears in the role of DGP Dayalan, while Ajay essays the role of his associate who tries to nab the gang. However, towards the end of the trailer, leading man Ajith is seen in a 'Police' jacket, thus hinting that the film has many surprise elements to offer. Watch Thunivu trailer below:

Here are the 6 hits and misses that we noticed in the Thunivu trailer. Read on... 1. Ajith Kumar, his sass, and screen presence (HIT) What a treat for Ajith Kumar's fans! The Thunivu trailer has brought out a new shade in Tamil cinema's stylish star, which he has hardly explored on celluloid. Most of Ajith Kumar's recent films have portrayed him as an honest, extremely efficient, and almost-stoic leading man. The fans and cine-goers were truly missing the 'Sassy' Ajith whom they have seen in films like Mankatha, terribly. However, from the Thunivu teaser, it is evident that director H Vinoth has pushed Ajith Kumar to be at his sassiest best. Also, the actor has made a mark with his absolute effortlessness in some of the scenes, which are surely going to set the silver screens on fire. And finally, Ajith's screen presence is unmatchable.