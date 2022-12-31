Thunivu Trailer: 6 hits and misses from the Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth film’s first glimpse
The highly anticipated official trailer of Thunivu, the upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer helmed by H Vinoth. Have a look at the 6 hits and misses from the film's first glimpse.
The most-awaited official trailer of Thunivu, the upcoming action-packed entertainer which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is finally out. The promising trailer was revealed on the official YouTube channel of Zee Studios and the social media handles of the team members, on January 31, Saturday at 7 PM. From the trailer, it is evident that director H Vinoth and his team are set to treat the Ajith Kumar fans and cine-goers with a unique cinematic experience, this Pongal season.
Thunivu trailer
The official trailer of Thunivu has confirmed that the H Vinoth directorial is a heist thriller, that depicts the cat-and-mouse chase between a group of robbers who rob a bank, the police force, and many others. Ajith Kumar is playing the head of the robbers gang, while Manju Warrier appeares as his crime partner. Samuthirakani appears in the role of DGP Dayalan, while Ajay essays the role of his associate who tries to nab the gang. However, towards the end of the trailer, leading man Ajith is seen in a 'Police' jacket, thus hinting that the film has many surprise elements to offer.
Watch Thunivu trailer below:
Here are the 6 hits and misses that we noticed in the Thunivu trailer. Read on...
1. Ajith Kumar, his sass, and screen presence (HIT)
What a treat for Ajith Kumar's fans! The Thunivu trailer has brought out a new shade in Tamil cinema's stylish star, which he has hardly explored on celluloid. Most of Ajith Kumar's recent films have portrayed him as an honest, extremely efficient, and almost-stoic leading man. The fans and cine-goers were truly missing the 'Sassy' Ajith whom they have seen in films like Mankatha, terribly. However, from the Thunivu teaser, it is evident that director H Vinoth has pushed Ajith Kumar to be at his sassiest best. Also, the actor has made a mark with his absolute effortlessness in some of the scenes, which are surely going to set the silver screens on fire. And finally, Ajith's screen presence is unmatchable.
2. The action set pieces (HIT)
From the trailer, it is quite evident that the H Vinoth directorial will have some extremely well-choreographed action sequences which are going to be a treat for action cinema lovers. The glimpses of the important scene which features Ajith Kumar dancing as he shoots down his enemies, hint that Thunivu will have many scenes that will provide a major adrenaline rush.
3. A Heroine who is not an arm candy (HIT)
Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema who plays the female lead in the film, is introduced with a scene in which she is seen firing with her guns. Later, the actress is seen performing many extraordinary stunt scenes, including a stunning machine gun scene. This is definitely a rare sight in the Tamil industry, where the heroines are still expected to play an overgrown child in mainstream films.
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more