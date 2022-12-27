Thunivu trailer release date REVEALED; 5 times when Ajith Kumar took an unusual way for his films
The trailer release date of Thunivu, the Ajith Kumar film has been revealed in a unique way. Here's a throwback to 5 times when Ajith took an unusual way for his films.
Ajith Kumar, the popular star of Tamil cinema is set to release his ambitious project Thunivu in January 2023. The movie, which marks Ajith's third collaboration with hitmaker H Vinoth, is touted to be a complete action-packed entertainer. Earlier, it was confirmed that the leading man will stay away from the promotions of Thunivu, as he believes that a good film is a promotion itself. This update left the Ajith fans and cine-goers, who were eagerly waiting for the actor to make a public appearance soon, highly disappointed.
A change in the Thunivu promotional strategy
However, things changed after Lycaa Productions stepped in as the overseas distributor of Thunivu. The production banner, which strongly believes in actively promoting all their projects, has reportedly convinced Ajith Kumar to go easy on his 'no promotions' ideology for H Vinoth's film. Even though Ajith will not be a part of any of the events, the distributors are now planning to have grand overseas promotions for the film.
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more