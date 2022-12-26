Thunivu vs Varisu: After Dil Raju, Trisha Krishnan comments on who is a bigger star

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Trisha revealed, “I personally don’t believe in the numbers game. It is just a tag attached to your last film. If your last film does well, you’re considered number 1. If you don’t have a release for a while, there’ll be someone else in that position."

As you might already know, Ajith Kumar 's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu will be locking horns at the box office during Pongal 2023. Producer Dil Raju gave way to a big debate between the two stars' fans when he compared the actors. Now, Trisha Krishnan has shared her views on the subject. She revealed that she does not believe in the number game.

She also disclosed that she cannot choose between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. “Even before I started working, they’ve been around as veterans. We watch their films as an audience. If you pick a person from the theatre, they’re watching their films for the joy of watching. Even though they have fan clubs, I think this numbers game is something we started. Both are very big superstars. How can I say who’s bigger," she added.

The controversy

A couple of weeks ago, one of the most celebrated producers Dil Raju sparked a massive debate when he claimed that Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger factor than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu. Addressing the media, he claimed that one can request producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to assign more screens for Varisu than Thunivu, given Thalapathy Vijay's popularity in the state.

Dil Raju was subjected to some major backlash from the netizens for this remark. However, later, the financer cleared the air. As reported by Deccan Chronicle, he said that his words were ‘misconstrued and that this is just a small chunk from a long interview'. He was quoted saying, “I am a lover of cinema and I have made 50 films. I made a reference to Vijay garu and Ajith garu only in the context of the theaters issue but the essence was not taken and instead something else was blown out of all proportions."

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu

Talking about Varisu, Thalapthy Vijay will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the light-hearted family entertainer. Made under the direction of filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally, the project reportedly talks about a happy-go-lucky young man (Thalapathy Vijay) who is forced to take over his father’s business under some difficult circumstances. R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushboo, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish are also on board the cast in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vamshi Paidipally has worked with Hari and Ashishor Solomon on the script. While Karthick Palani is looking after the cinematography, KL Praveen is the head of the editing department. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film, whereas, Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

In the meantime, Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu will feature Manju Warrier as the leading lady. The highly-anticipated venture marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The film's cast will also include Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by the Lyca Productions banner, the movie will see Ajith Kumar playing a grey character.

With Manju Warrier as the leading lady, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, Cibi Chandran, and others in supporting roles, along with others. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios.

Thalapathy Vijay on Varisu vs Thunivu

Actor Shaam, who is also a part of Varisu's cast revealed how Thalapathy Vijay reacted when he learned that his movie will be clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. According to Shaam, the Beast actor was quoted saying, "Hey jolly..!! Let both films be released on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well."

Trisha's upcoming movies

Now, coming to Trisha's lineup, she delivered a memorable performance in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan I. The makers have already announced the series' second installment, Ponniyin Selvan 2. If all goes well, the second installment of the franchise will get a theatrical release on April 28 in 2023. The actor will be seen reprising her role as Chola Princess Kundavai in the sequel.

A cinematic adaptation of the legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954 epic novel of the same name, the project enjoyed an ensemble cast with Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal in key roles, along with others.

Trisha Krishnan will also play a cop in the forthcoming web series titled Brinda. Touted to be a crime thriller, the project has been penned and directed by first-time director Surya Vangala and bankrolled by Avinash Kolla and Ashish Kolla.

