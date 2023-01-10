Thunivu VS Varisu: Max Box Office potential for Ajith & Vijay film on Day 1 is Rs 40 crore | Trade Talk

"Whatever market Vijay and Ajith have is enormous, so obviously the production cost and investment is equally very huge. I think a solo release could have been great for them. Right now the situation is that for the first 3 days, fans are going to go to theatres and then there is an advantage of the Pongal holidays so, both films have the opportunity to cover the investment. There is less risk factor but the word of mouth will eventually decide the box office battle," Rajasekar shared his thoughts on the box office clash.

Kollywood is all set to witness the biggest box office clash as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are set to release tomorrow, January 11. The audience gets a double treat this Pongal. Last year with their underwhelming projects- Valimai and Beast respectively, it remains to see if Ajith and Vijay will bounce back stronger at the box office. While there is immense craze, anticipation, and whatnot among moviegoers, Film correspondent and industry tracker Rajasekar shares his views on Varisu and Thunivu, the two films that will create a rage tomorrow at the Tamil Nadu box office.

He also spills the beans on Varisu tickets being sold at a higher rate than Thunivu, which has been decided mutually by the makers of both films. "For Thunivu, Red Giant has bought the entire TN rights but for Varisu, they have only 5 area distribution rights. The screen count given to both films is the same in most areas. One area, Trichy- Thanjavur, Thunivu is having the lead with more screens because the agreement was made much earlier by the makers. But otherwise, most of the shows are the same. For Varisu, I have heard that distributors are having a higher selling price of tickets than Thunivu. For the first 3 days, it is going to be the same format as they (Varisu) are compensating for the lesser screen counts with higher ticket prices.

Outside TN, Vijay is having a better market than Ajith

But outside TN, Vijay is having a better market than Ajith. Kerala and overseas Vijay is having the upper hand but the point is, both the stars want to prove their mettle in their home ground that's why the clash is neck-to-neck. Dil Raju is the producer for Varisu and he has alloted a crazy number of shows in Telangana and Andhara Pradesh, and Kerala is like his second home so more screens there too for Varisu," Rajasekar stated.

Further on being asked about the higher ticket price and its trend, he clarifies, "Without RedGiant's knowledge this wouldn't happen so that's how Varisu tickets are being sold at a higher amount. I think the collection for both films will be the same in TN. The maximum potential for the films on day 1 would be Rs 40 crores approx but outside TN, Vijay's film will have better numbers, already the trend is out. The collection for 4-5 days will be the same after that only word of mouth only will help and decide who will win the battle."

