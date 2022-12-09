Thunivu's Chilla Chilla Song: Ajith's swag is inimitable; Anirudh, Ghibran and Vaisagh are a hit combo

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu will be released in the cinema halls during Pongal next year. Adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled the first single from the highly-awaited drama titled Chilla Chilla. While Vaisagh has provided the lyrics for the track, Ghibran has scored the tunes. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice to Chilla Chilla. Sharing the number with the fans, the filmmaker H Vinoth wrote on Twitter, "#ChillaChilla Out Now... Are You Satisfied With Our Fanboys Work ?? #Thunivu https://youtu.be/I7dRB7mTtLE." The lyrical video of Chilla Chilla includes some glimpses of Ajith Kumar flaunting his massy avatar, with colorful clothes and earrings. This foot-taping number has been choreographed by Kalyan. The clip also includes some behind-the-scene sneak peeks from the making of Chilla Chilla. The first single from Thuvinu also marks the film's musical promotions.

