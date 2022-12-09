Thunivu's Chilla Chilla Song: Ajith's swag is inimitable; Anirudh, Ghibran and Vaisagh are a hit combo
Check out the Chilla Chilla Song from Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.
Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu will be released in the cinema halls during Pongal next year. Adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled the first single from the highly-awaited drama titled Chilla Chilla. While Vaisagh has provided the lyrics for the track, Ghibran has scored the tunes. Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice to Chilla Chilla. Sharing the number with the fans, the filmmaker H Vinoth wrote on Twitter, "#ChillaChilla Out Now... Are You Satisfied With Our Fanboys Work ?? #Thunivu https://youtu.be/I7dRB7mTtLE."
The lyrical video of Chilla Chilla includes some glimpses of Ajith Kumar flaunting his massy avatar, with colorful clothes and earrings. This foot-taping number has been choreographed by Kalyan. The clip also includes some behind-the-scene sneak peeks from the making of Chilla Chilla. The first single from Thuvinu also marks the film's musical promotions.
Check out the song below:
About Thunivu
The reports were doing rounds that the story of Thunivu will be based on a bank robbery, however, recently the director clarified that the film has been set in a dishonest world, which does not include too many baddies.
Manju Warrier has been paired opposite Ajith Kumar as the leading lady in the film, along with Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in secondary roles, along with others. It might be exciting to know that the drama will be clashing at the box office with Thlapathy Vijay's family entertainer Varisu during Pongal 2023.
New glimpses from Thunivu are surfacing on social media ever since the makers concluded the shoot for the film. Recently, Manju Warrier took to Twitter and shared a few behind-the-scenes photographs from the movie, along with the caption, "No Guts, No Glory! #THUNIVU #AK #ajithkumar #hvinoth."
