Thuppakki 2: Santosh Shivan clears the air about rumours mounting on the sequel of Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Cinematographer Santosh Shivan took to his Twitter space and cleared the air about the sequel to Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki.

While it was widely circulated that Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the sequel of AR Murugadoss’s Thuppakki, cinematographer Santosh Shivan’s recent social media post was circulated online, claiming that he will be the cinematographer for the film. Taking to his Twitter space, Santosh Shivan slammed those claims. When his earlier post was interpreted as a hint for Thuppakki 2, he wrote on Twitter, “I did put those on Insta with other films too. It was no hint”.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, music director S Thaman opened up in an interview that he would be composing music for Thalapathy 65. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor and the composer. S Thaman recently composed music for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. All songs in the film turned out to be massive hits. Reports also suggest that AR Murugadoss will direct the film.

The film, which is currently being called Thalapathy 65, will reportedly be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It is expected that the makers will announce it soon and the film is expected to go on floors from August 2020 if the pandemic situation is contained. It was also reported earlier that Vijay will be paid a remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his next project with Sun Pictures. If this report turns out to be true, he will be the highest-paid actor in Kollywood as Rajinikanth reportedly received Rs 80 crore for Annaatthe.

Credits :Twitter

