Thuppakki re-release: Thalapathy Vijay starrer action flick to arrive in theaters on actor’s 50th birthday

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday on June 22, 2024, and fans can’t simply keep calm. As the actor is set to celebrate his birthday this year, his blockbuster movie Thuppakki will be re-released in theaters to mark the special occasion.

According to the latest reports, the makers have decided to release the movies in theaters on June 21. The film was originally released on November 13, 2012.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki to re-release on actor’s 50th birthday

Thuppakki was a Tamil language action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film tells the story of Jagadish, an intelligence officer in the Indian Army who is on vacation, visiting his family in Mumbai.

However, after barely escaping a bomb blast in the city, Jagadish embarks on a mission to identify a threat and comes in contact with a string of sleeper cell agents. Now, he has to hunt down the agents before it is too late.

The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Jayaram, Manobala, Zakir Hussain, and many more in key roles. The film was even remade in Hindi and Bengali with the Hindi one being titled Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty starring Akshay Kumar.

Interestingly, the film served as a major comeback movie for Thalapathy Vijay back in 2012 as his movies up to then were not faring well at the box office. Moreover, the film’s subtle narrative with the dialogue “I am waiting” is still a major pop-culture reference. The film also marked the first time collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss which was followed up by movies like Kaththi and Sarkar.

Advertisement

Furthermore, as the actor is celebrating his 50th birthday this year, the makers of his film Pokkiri have also decided to re-release the film. So, fans have the opportunity to watch two of the superstar’s films on June 21 this year.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming movie The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie is said to be a sci-fi action flick with Vijay donning multiple looks.

Besides Vijay, it also boasts an impressive cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 5th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tamil Movies: Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi, U Turn to Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe