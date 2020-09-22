Thupparivaalan 2 actor Pasanna sweats it out in the gym; Shares VIDEO of his workout session

Saying that workout has been keeping him sane during this tough time of Coronavirus pandemic, Prasanna said that he has been working on abs and chest.

Popular Kollywood actor Prasanna has been making the headlines with his viral social media posts. Starting from his post about the rising electricity bill during lockdown to when he shared his second child’s photo, the actor has occupied the headlines several times. Now, he has posted his workout video on his Instagram space, and it is another lever of goal-setting one. Saying that workout has been keeping him sane, the actor said that he has been working on abs and chest.

He shared a video from the gym and wrote on his social media page, “An abs n chest session sometime during lockdown! In the middle of madness, to keep up my sanity, the best way I found was to keep me fit for the future in n out.” On the work front, Prasanna will be next seen on the sequel to action and investigative thriller Thupparivalan (2017), Thupparivalan 2. Directed by Mysskin and Vishal, the film has Vishal as the lead actor.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Laabam: Shooting of the Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer resumes

He also has in his kitty, the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit crime comedy Mayabazar 2016. He was last seen along with Arun Vijay in Mafia, where he was seen playing the main antagonist. Recently, he revealed that he will also be seen in Samantha Akkineni’s upcoming film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film will have him in a key role. More details about the film are expected to be made soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×