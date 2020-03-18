Thupparivaalan 2 actor Vishal urges people to stay united amid Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Actor Vishal, who will be seen next in Thupparivaalan 2, took to his social media space and urged people to stay wary of the current situation and stay united to fight against Coronavirus. He wrote on Twitter, “Requesting all Dear & Near ones to be Strong & United in this war against #CoronaVirus. Remember to be responsible Citizens & Convey the message to One & all to stay Safe, Indoors & maintain highest levels of Hygiene to eradicate this Virus....GB #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Meanwhile, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced in a circular that movie theatres and malls in all districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed until the end of this month. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Health Minister C Vijayabhasker has been urging people to avoid traveling to other states in the county as a preventative measure for the virus outbreak. Shootings of several movies across the country have been either postponed or cancelled amid the outbreak.

On the work front, Vishal will be next seen in Thupparivaalaan 2, which also starrs Prasanna in a key role. The film occupied headlines following a truffle between Vishal and Mysskin, who directed the film initially. After Mysskin went off board the movie, Vishal took over as the director. The film is being produced by Vishal’s home banner, Vishal Film Factory. The makers have so far released the film’s first look and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens this year.

