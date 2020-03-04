Thupparivaalan 2 controversy: Mysskin’s conditions to resume as director REVEALED? Find out

Director Mysskin is no longer a part of the second installment of Thupparivaalan, which has Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles.

By now, we all know that Mysskin is no longer a part of Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2. Now, in an interesting turn of events, it is being reported that Mysskin has apparently put out a number of conditions to resume as the director. This includes Rs 5 crore as remuneration, Hindi remake rights of the movie, and he also demanded that he would be the one to make the final call about locations to shoot.

While there has been no official word by the director yet, this report comes as an interesting piece of news. It is to be noted that earlier reports claimed that the director demanded Rs 40 crore more to be added in the production budget to finish the rest of the movie, due to which Vishal, who is also the producer of the film, decided to direct the remaining portions. Vishal is the lead actor of Thupparivaalan 2, and the film is being bankrolled under the banner, Vishal Film Factory.

The film also has actor Presanna in a key role. Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will also be seen playing key roles in the film. The first installment of the film was a thriller, which narrated the story of a detective, Kaniyan Poongundran, who is specialised in solving mysterious crimes. The film did well at the box office and it received positive responses from critics. It is to be noted that Thupparivaalan 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

Read More