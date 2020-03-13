Thupparivaalan 2 controversy: Mysskin slams Vishal’s allegations

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Director Mysskin, during an event stated that Vishal had abused his mother during the filming of Thupparivaalan 2, and that all his allegations were a lie.

After actor Vishal put out a Tweet alleging that Mysskin had demanded more budget to be allocated for the filming of Thupparivaalan 2, Mysskin slammed him during an event stating that Vishal came to him, asking for a movie to be directed for him. He said, “I had received 3 crores as salary for 'Thupparivaalan' which was a hit film for Vishal after three flops in a row. After a year and half he came back to me asking for a good story since he was in a lot of debt.”

Mysskin added that he had written a pan Indian story on Kohinoor diamond, which was supposed to be produced by some other producer. However, he alleged that actor Vishal insisted that he would produce it under his home banner. Mysskin also said that Vishal had abused his mother several times during the shooting of the film. He also challenged Vishal to prove that he had demanded more money to shoot the film.

For the unversed, Thupparivaalan 2 was directed by Mysskin in the beginning. Later, the director went off-board and actor Vishal, who is producing the film under his home banner Vishal Film Factory is directing the remaining portions. While Vishal stated that Mysskin had demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the film, Mysskin’s statements mentioned that the actor had never treated him respectfully, due to which he himself came out of the film. Vishal will also be seen as the lead actor in the film. The film will also have actors Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman in key roles.

