Thupparivaalan 2 Controversy: Vishal to make his directorial debut post fallout with Mysskin

Tamil star Vishal's upcoming film, which was being directed by Mysskin has been the talk of the town since its inception. However, now Vishal is directing the film and has made it official on social media. Mysskin is no more a part of the film and this decision comes into place after he demanded 5 crores more than the said budget. He released a letter demanding a lot of things to Vishal Film Factory. Vishal refused to agree and Mysskin decided to walk out of this project. The director's terms and conditions didn't go well with the actor, who is also a producer of the film.

Reportedly, Vishal and Mysskin had a major fall out. Now, Vishal took to Twitter and made it official that he is going to make his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2. Sharing the statement, actor Vishal wrote, "The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director."

Vishal made it sure that other producers don't go through the same situation as him. “I have decided to go ahead and direct this movie myself. I will do my best to meet everyone’s expectations,” he said in his statement.

Check out official statement below:

The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director#Thupparivaalan2 #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/5CnGYlmsrD — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the first look of Thupparivaalan 2 will be released today. The first part of the film starring Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles released in 2017 and it turned out to be hit.

