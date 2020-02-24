Thupparivaalan 2 director changed? Mysskin RESPONDS to Vishal’s allegations

The film’s first installment was based on detective Vishal challenges in solving mysterious crimes.

By now, it is well known that director Mysskin is not onboard anymore to direct the second installment of Thupparivaalan. It was reported earlier that the Mugamoodi director had demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the remaining portions, to which Vishal disagreed. Reports also suggested that since it is next to impossible to raise that amount, the director and producer decided to part ways. The film is being bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory, and reportedly, Vishal himself will be directing the remaining portions.

Talking about the news, Mysskin confirmed to The Times Of India that he is not on board the film anymore. In a sarcastic note, he told the daily, “No, I didn’t ask for Rs 40 crore. I’ve asked Rs 400 crore. I have finished 50 per cent of the film in Rs 100 crore. I have asked for another Rs 100 crore for the rest of the film. For the climax portion alone, which will feature a scene of Vishal jumping from a satellite, I want an additional Rs 100 crore. So yes, I have asked for Rs 400 crore.”

Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will also be seen playing key roles in the film. The first part of the film, which was directed by Mysskin, was a huge hit. The film’s first installment was based on detective Vishal challenges in solving mysterious crimes. The film did well at the box office and it received positive response from critics. The cast and crew members have been sharing pictures and videos of the film from the sets. It is to be noted that Thupparivaalan 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

