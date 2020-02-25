Thupparivaalan 2: Mysskin spent Rs 12 crores on the film's London schedule owing to lack of prior permits?

Now, with Mysskin's removal, the director's cap is with the hero of the film, Vishal. The much-awaited flick will also feature, south actor Prasanna in a key role.

According to reports, south director Mysskin had initially planned to make Thupparivaalan 2 on a budget bigger than Baahubali and RRR. Media reports also suggest that the director wanted to make the film, Thupparivaalan 2 on a budget of Rs 400 crores. There is no confirmation yet about this news. But, later on, it was announced that the director has been shown the door, as the makers and the lead actor of the film, Vishal did not approve of the Rs 400 crore budget. Now, the film, Thupparivaalan 2 will be helmed by the lead star Vishal. The earlier film, Thupparivaalan was a blockbuster hit film. News reports suggest that Mysskin did not get prior permits for the shoot of the film and ended up spending Rs 12 crores for the film's London schedule.

News reports suggest that Mysskin has spoken to a daily about the film. The director states that he needed Rs 40 crores in addition to the pre-approved budget. This demand is reportedly the reason for the director's removal from the film as he was unable to utilize the budget appropriately.

What started as a rumour is now official #Mysskin and VishalKOfficial had a spat over the burgeoning budget and delay in the shoot of #Thupparivaalan2 . Now due to budget overruns VishalKOfficial will take over as director & complete it. — Sreedhar Pillai (sri50) February 24, 2020

In a sarcastic remark by Mysskin, the director stated that he wanted to make Thupparivaalan 2 on a budget bigger than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and RRR. The highly anticipated flick from the south film industry, Thupparivaalan 2 is backed by Vishal's production banner called Vishal Film Factory. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

