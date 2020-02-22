Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal to direct the remaining portion of the film himself? Find out

Vishal, who is playing the lead role in the second installment of Thupparivaalan, will be directing the film's remaining portions.

While we have been waiting for Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2, now, new reports suggest that the director has demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the remaining portions, to which Vishal disagreed. Apparently, Vishal stated that it is next to impossible to raise that amount, and thus, the director and producer decided to part ways. According to a report in DT Next, the director went off-board. This comes after the team finished the portions in London along with the entire cast and crew.

The film is being bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory. Pictures from the sets of the film were also leaked online, which further roused curiosity among movie buffs. Interestingly, the report also added that Vishal, who didn’t want to put the film on hold, will be directing the remaining portions by himself. Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

The first part of the film, which was directed by Mysskin, was a huge hit. The film’s first installment was based on detective Kaniyan Poongundran's (Vishal) challenges while solving mysterious crimes. The film did well at the box office and it received positive response from critics. The team members have been sharing pictures and videos of the film from the sets. It is to be noted that Thupparivaalan 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Credits :DT Next

