Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal OPENS UP on his transformation as a director; Check it out

By now, we all know that director Mysskin is not onboard the Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan 2. The actor himself has taken over as the director and he stated in an interview that Mysskin demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the project. When The Times Of India asked the actor about the decision, Vishal said that he had plans to venture into direction next year, and he even had a basic story which was about animals.

The English magazine quoted him as saying, “I think it’s a blessing. Though I didn’t expect this to happen, I am still excited. As a director, one will have more responsibilities, as he is the captain of the ship. A director should get into so many shoes… He should dip his toes in almost all departments like editing, composing, rerecording… I was planning to direct next year… I even have a story about animals. But I believe in fate and so, I’m going along with it,” he said.

Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will also be seen playing key roles in the film. The first part of the film, which was directed by Mysskin, was a huge hit. The film’s first installment was based on detective Vishal challenges in solving mysterious crimes. The film did well at the box office and it received positive response from critics. The cast and crew members have been sharing pictures and videos of the film from the sets. It is to be noted that Thupparivaalan 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

