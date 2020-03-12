Thupparivaalan 2: Vishal’s first look from the most awaited thriller revealed; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kollywood star Vishal took to his Twitter space and revealed his first look from the second installment of Thupparivaalan.

Amid all the controversies surrounding the most awaited movie of Kollywood Thupparivaalan 2, Vishal took to his Twitter space to reveal his first look from the thriller. In the first look poster, it can be noticed that Vishal looked like a typical detective in a long coat and an oversized hat. Holding an umbrella in one hand, Vishal can be seen adjusting his hat with the other hand. Sharing the photo, Vishal wrote, “Proudly Presenting the First Look of #Thupparivaalan2 #KaniyanPoonkundran & #Mano back in action again, this time, Hunting in London”.

Meanwhile, the film occupied the headlines recently after director Mysskin went off-board the movie. It was reported earlier that the Mugamoodi director had demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the remaining portions. Vishal, who is the producer of Thupparivaalan 2, is directing the remaining portions. Talking about this, both Vishal and Mysskin have been issuing statements on social media.

About the film’s cast, Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami and Rahman will be seen playing key roles in the film. The film’s first installment, which was directed by Mysskin, was a huge hit and it was critically acclaimed too. The film’s first installment was based on challenges faced by detective Vishal in solving mysterious crimes. The cast and crew members have been sharing pictures and videos of the film from the sets. It is to be noted that Thupparivaalan 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

