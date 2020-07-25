Thupparivaalan star Vishal and his father tested positive for COIVD 19?

However, there has been no official information about the actor testing positive or recovering from the virus.

At a time when the whole nation is gripped in the fear of coronavirus, reports on celebrities testing positive for the virus are coming up every day. A couple of weeks back, , Abishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus and they underwent treatment for the same. Now, a new report has coming up stating that actor Vishal and his father tested positive for COVID 19 and now they have recovered after taking ayurvedic medications.

However, there has been no official information about the actor testing positive or recovering from the virus. According to The Times Of India, the actor helped his father with daily activities after he fell sick, thereby infecting himself. Apparently, they got infected for the virus in the first week of July. It is expected that he will issue clarity on this soon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal will be next seen in Thupparivaalan 2, which is a detective drama.

The film ran into trouble after director Mysskin walked out of it. However, Vishal took over as the director for the remaining portions. He also has in his kitty, Chakra. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads. The film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in key roles. It is to be noted that both the films are produced under Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory.

