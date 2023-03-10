Thuramukham: 10 tweets to check out if you are planning to watch Nivin Pauly's historical crime film

Nivin Pauly's much-awaited film Thuramukham finally hit the theatres after much delay. The film hit the cinema halls today and opened up with a good response from the audience. Several movie buffs rushed to the theatres to watch the film and also shared their review on social media.

As Thuramukham was released in theatres today, Nivin Pauly shared a poster and requested fans to watch it. The actor wrote, Finally!! The day we have been looking forward to, is here . It’s been a long journey. Thank you all for being there… For the wholehearted support and wishes…. @iamlistinstephen Nothing but love and gratitude. Watch #THURAMUKHAM in theatres."

Check out netizens' review on Thuramukham

Several netizens on Twitter heaped praises on Nivin Pauly for his performance in the film. Nivin Pauly is playing Mattanchery Moidu, a grey-shaded character in the film. Many also called the film the perfect mass entertainer as they gave a shout-out to BGM, storyline and etc.

A few also celebrated that Thuramukham released finally after three years of wait. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but got postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 and other factors. Recently, the actor also accused the producer for the delay in the film. Nivin Pauly recently claimed that the film was delayed solely because of the financial mess created by its producer, who was only interested in the profit made by the film. He also revealed that Thuramukham received 70 percent of its profit, just from its pre-release business, including satellite rights and OTT rights.



About Thuramukham

Directed and filmed by Rajeev Ravi, the screenplay is written by Gopan Chidambaran, and is based on the play of the same name by his father K. M. Chidambaran. Thuramukham features a stellar star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Senthil Krishna, and others. Shahbaz Aman has composed songs and original scores for the film.

