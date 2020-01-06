Thuramukham First Look Poster: Nivin Pauly's film is about ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges

The south film, Thuramukham as per media reports is based on the 'Chappa' system. This system is a work guarantee scheme which was practiced in the area of Cochin harbour.

The Love Action Action Drama star Nivin Pauly will be seen in the upcoming south flick called Thuramukham. The film as per the post made by Nivin Pauly on his Facebook account. The south actor who also featured in the hard hitting drama called Moothon said in his Facebook post that the story of his upcoming film titled Thuramukham is a story of ordinary people who face extraordinary challenges in their lives. The much anticipated film, Thuramukham is helmed by director Rajeev Ravi. The first look poster of the Nivin Pauly starrer sees people in a painting form with huge ships in the background.

The first look poster of the Rajeev Ravi is indeed intriguing and has left the fans curious about the film. The fans and film audience are now waiting to hear more updates about the film with Nivin Pauly in the lead. South star Nivin Pauly is one of the well known actors in the Malayalam film industry. The south film, Thuramukham as per media reports is based on the 'Chappa' system. This system is a work guarantee scheme which was practiced in the area of Cochin harbour during the era of 1950s.

According to news reports, the story of Chappa system sees copper coins thrown at the workers looking for a job. Whoever gets the coin is hired for a day’s job. The story line of the film is rather interesting and it would be intriguing to see how the lead star adds his magic to the film.

