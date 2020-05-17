Thuramukham: Nivin Pauly's intense avatar as Moidu in the second poster sets high expectations

The makers of Thuramukham have released the second poster and it has taken social media by storm. Nivin Pauly took to Facebook and shared the second look of him as his character Moidu from the film.

Nivin Pauly will be seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and the film is grabbing a lot of attention since its inception. The first poster of the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Now, the makers have released the second poster and it has taken social media by storm. Nivin Pauly took to Instagram and shared the second look of him as his character Moidu from the film. Nivin Pauly's intense look and killer expressions will leave you asking for more about his role in the film. Sharing the look on social media, the actor wrote, "Here’s the second look poster of my film Thuramukham directed by #RajeevRavi." He also added the disclaimer: * Smoking is injurious to health.

Thuramukham is set against the backdrop of Cochin port and also stars Indrajith, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in important roles. It is based on ‘chappa’ system. The makers of the film are currently in the post-production stage and have no plans of an OTT release as of now. The upcoming film has been made on a huge budget. Well, going by the first and second poster of Thuramukham, Nivin Pauly promises an intriguing period film.

Check out Nivin Pauly's second look from Thuramukham:

“Rajeev and I discussed other projects before we finalized Thuramukham after Moothon. It is a period film set in the 30, the 40s and the 50s. And I love to work with Rajeev. His craft makes him stand out from other filmmakers. It is a big film, which is mounted on a huge canvas,” Nivin revealed earlier in an interview to indianexpress.com.

