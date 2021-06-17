Thirsty Thursday: When Harish Kalyan flaunted his rugged look and proved he is the hottest guy on the block

When Harish Kalyan shared this particular photo, he made us all swoon over him, and he is the kind of boy that every girl would want as her neighbour.

Dharala Prabhu actor Harish Kalyan has gained a lot of popularity among female fans for his charismatic personality. The actor has a huge fan-base on social media and manages to woo everyone with his charm. Harish’s popularity grew tremendously after his participation in the first season of the Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. He is also quite after popular for his role in the rom-com Pyaar Prema Kadhal, and has never failed to making us drool over his pictures.

Harish keeps sharing his stylish photos which would make girls get weak on the knees. Be it in a western outfit or donning Indian attire, Harish totally nails every outfit with ease. His social media is proof that he is one of the most stylish men in the K’town. However, when he shared this particular photo, he made us all swoon over him, and he is the kind of boy that every girl would want as her neighbour.

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan announced back in 2020 that he will be collaborating with director Sasi for his next film. hearsay has that Harish Kalyan will be collaborating with Sanjay Bharathi yet again. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and the film was supposed to go on floors in April 2020. However, it did not happen as the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that the makers will officially announce it soon. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Vicky Donor.

