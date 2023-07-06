Thursday Trivia: Did you know Dulquer Salmaan was first choice for Alphonse Puthren’s Premam, NOT Nivin Pauly

Premam was not just a movie; it became a cultural phenomenon. Upon its release, it sparked an unprecedented euphoria that remains unmatched. The impact of the film was so immense that it became the talk of the town in Kerala. Its memorable scenes, dialogues, and songs continue to be parodied and recreated even today, showcasing the lasting influence it has had on popular culture.

A film that generated such immense fan frenzy will undoubtedly stand out as a highlight in the careers of everyone involved. This includes the director, Alphonse Puthren, as well as the three female debutants who were introduced through the film. Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, and Sai Pallavi portrayed the love interests of George, played by Nivin Pauly, at three different stages of his life.

Premam catapulted Nivin Pauly into superstardom

Premam also catapulted its lead actor, Nivin Pauly, into superstardom. It made him known as the next Mohanlal. The downside of it is that the actor’s filmography post-Premam has not matched up to the sensation created by Premam.

To this day, whenever a new film that stars Nivin hits theaters, a recurring reaction from the general audience is that we miss the old Nivin. Such was the impact that Nivin created through his performance as George. But it was revealed by the film’s director himself that the first choice for George was another popular Malayalam actor.

Dulquer Salmaan was the first choice for Premam

Alphonse Puthren had Dulquer Salmaan in mind for playing the character of George in Premam. But why did the director not cast the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor for the film? It was because of the friendship he shared with Nivin Pauly.



Nivin and Alphonse were not just work friends but also shared a very good bond outside the world of films. This led to the director casting Nivin for the film, as Nivin was familiar with his work process and could mold himself according to what the director wanted. They had also previously worked together in Alphonse’s directorial debut film, Neram. Neram also had Nazriya Nazim, Manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan, Lalu Alex, and Bobby Simha in the cast.

