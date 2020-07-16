Thursday Trivia: Did you know Katrina Kaif's first television commercial was with Bigil star Vijay?

Katrina Kaif is currently one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry but did you know her first-ever television commercial was with South star Vijay?

The stunning actress turns a year older today, July 16 and she is being showered with a lot of wishes and love on social media. A complete outsider, Kat has won millions of hearts with her roles in the films. She has also featured in South Indian films along with the array of Bollywood films to her credit. She is currently one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry but did you know her first-ever television commercial was with South star Vijay? Yes, Katrina Kaif had worked with Thalapathy Vijay several years ago.

The two featured in an aerated drink ad in which Katrina played ballet dancer. The ad shows Vijay dancing with Katrina, which is actually him daydreaming about her. During an interview, the Jagga Jasoos actress had also revealed about working with Vijay and how down to earth he is in reality.

Sharing how humble he was on the sets, Katrina on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show Feet Up With The Stars, said, "We were sitting on the floor when we were shooting in Ooty. I was very, very cold. I was on my phone and I see in front of me these two feet. I thought it must be someone standing and I didn’t bother to look up... Finally, I have looked up and I see that it’s the guy in the ad with us. He’s a South superstar, his name is Vijay. He was so polite, he was waiting not to disturb me to say goodbye."

Kat has also shared screenspace with Venkatesh Daggubati and reportedly, she had received a huge paycheck for her role in Telugu film, Malliswari. That made her the highest-paid actress down South back then.

