Thursday Trivia: Did you know Rishi Kapoor wanted to work with Mohanlal?

Did you know late veteran actor once expressed his wish to work with superstar Mohanlal, who celebrates his 60th birthday today? Yes, Rishi Kapoor had once asked 'The Body' director Jeetu Joseph to write a script for him featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. However, the wish remained unfulfilled as Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on April 30, 2020. During an interview, Jeetu Joseph revealed that when he visited Rishi Kapoor's house during the shooting of The Body, the late actor asked Joseph to pen down a script. Well, seeing two talented actors, Rishi Kapoor and Mohanlal sharing the screenspace would have been one of the best things to happen in the film industry.

Soon after Rishi Kapoor passed away, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was heartbroken to hear the news. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Loss of a legend... Rishi Kapoor... heartbreaking... #RishiKapoor (sic)." Mohanlal is the pride of Malayalam Cinema and has featured in more than 350 films. Winner of five national awards, superstar Mohanlal turns 60 today and fans have been showering him with lovely wishes on social media.

On the work front, Mohanlal's film will be seen in Priyadarshan directorial titled, "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" The film is currently on hold due to the lockdown. The period drama also features the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

