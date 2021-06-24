Thursday Trivia: Did you know Thalapathy Vijay is married to his ardent fan Sangeetha?

In 1996, during one of the shooting schedules in Chennai, Thalapthy Vijay was introduced to his die-hard fan Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known by his screen name Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has won millions of hearts with his strong on-screen presence in films like Bigil, Master, Mersal and Theri to name a few. However, his first hit film Poove Unakkaga remains special for a number of reasons. Vijay met the love of his life and then-future wife Sangeetha post the film's release. In 1996, during one of the shooting schedules in Chennai, the actor was introduced to his die-hard fan Sangeetha Sornalingam.

She had come all the way from the UK to meet Vijay and praise him for his performance in Poove Unakkaga. Sangeetha, now the wife of Vijay is the daughter of a prominent Tamil industrialist from Sri Lanka, who is settled in the UK. The Bigil star was super impressed as she took all the efforts to see him. In fact, he also asked her to visit his house the next day for a quick chat and meet his family too. In his second meeting with his lady fan, Vijay was totally impressed and attracted to her. Slowly, he started liking her and invited her to his house again. Equally, Vijay's parents closely noticed her and thought she would be perfect for their son. A casual meeting turned into a fairytale love story.

Their parents later met each other in London and the couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999. They got married in both, Hindu and Christian traditions. Vijay and Sangeetha welcomed their first child, Jason Sanjaya year after their marriage and in September 2005, they were blessed with daughter Divya Saasha. They have been together for 21 years now and are setting major couple goals like no other.

Vijay is very protective about his kids and wife and makes sure to keep them away from the media glare and controversy.

