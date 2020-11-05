Thursday Trivia: Did you know Trisha Krishnan's first onscreen appearance was in Falguni Pathak's music video?

Trisha was just 18 when she made her on-screen debut. Becoming an actor was never a choice.

Trisha Krishnan, as we all know is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. The stunner has been winning the hearts of the audience with her beauty and charm. One of the most sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industry, Trisha has earned a massive fan following. However, did you know she made her first onscreen debut with Falguni Pathak's music video? The south beauty, even before sharing the screenspace with Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan and others, was a part of the music video titled, Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaye.

The music video also featured Ayesha Takia. Trisha was just 18 when she made her on-screen debut. Becoming an actor was never a choice. The Tamil star always wanted to become a criminal psychologist. However, after winning Miss Salem in 1999, Miss Madras 2000, and Miss India 2001 Beautiful Smile, the actress decided to step into the film industry. She got into the industry as a female lead actress in 2002 and also made her Bollywood debut with 's Khatta Meetha in 2010. Meanwhile, one can see in the video, Trisha Krishnan looks unrecognizable as she dances her heart out wearing a white saree and artificial garland.

Trisha later rose to fame with successful films like Saamy (2003) and Ghilli (2004) in Tamil cinema and Varsham (2004).

On the work front, other than Ponniyin Selvan, the Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu actress also has Raangi and Paramapadham Vilayattu in her kitty. She is also playing the female lead role in a Mollywood film Ram, starring Mohanlal as the lead actor.

