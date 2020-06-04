Thursday Trivia: Did you know Yash’s KGF broke record set by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2? Here's how

Yash's fandom in Karnataka is massive. Director Prashanth Neel's KGF starring Yash also broke a record set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in the Kannada market.

Sandalwood star Yash is one of the most popular actors not only down South but also among the Hindi audience. His immense popularity knows no bounds and has earned a massive fan following across the country after the release of the blockbuster film, KGF: Chapter 1. The film released in 2018 and it set the box office on fire. Yash's fandom in Karnataka is massive and KGF went on to become the only movie to enter Rs 100 crore club there. With this, director Prashanth Neel's KGF starring Yash also broke record set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in the Kannada market. The film collected over Rs 130 crores approx during its theatrical run, thus, challenging Baahubali 2 and crossed its records.

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's Baahubali 2 had collected Rs 129 crore approx and was the highest-grossing film at the Karnataka box office before KGF: Chapter 1. Yash's thunderous performance in his Pan-India release added to its wow factor. Well, after the first part, the audience is eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2. The first look of the film was released earlier this year and it has set high expectations among the audience. KGF 2 will also see Sanjay Dutt and in key roles. The second part is expected to be bigger, better and like never before. The film is scheduled to hit the screens later this year so watch out for Rocky Bhai as he sets the screens on fire.

Also Read: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel quitting Sandalwood for Jr NTR's film? Here's what he has to say

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel celebrates his birthday today, and fans are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. #KGFChapter2 trend has taken social media by storm as fans are demanding new update about the film.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×