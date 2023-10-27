Tiger claw controversy: Bigg Boss contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail; rumored to re-enter the house

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Varthur Santosh was recently booked by the forest department officials from the sets of Bigg Boss over possessing a tiger claw pendant. Now, the accused has got a sigh of relief from the Bengaluru court.

According to news9live today, the Bengaluru court has granted bail to the accused, Varthur Santosh, even though the ruling was objected to by the forest officials, citing the possibility of the evidence being tampered with or destroyed if the accused is set free.

The Kannada BB 10 contestant applied for bail this past Monday, and the court granted the prosecution to object by Wednesday; after the hearing, which occurred yesterday, the court listened to both sides and ultimately pronounced the verdict today.

Santosh’s lawyer adv. K Natrajan expressed that there is a conspiracy behind the actions of the forest department, citing, “We expected to get bail and got it. The forest department had arrested him illegally. He was arrested without even questioning. It looks like a case of conspiracy.”

Is Varthur Santosh re-entering Bigg Boss house?

The certainties regarding the return of Varthur Santosh in the Kannada Bigg Boss house remain a mystery. According to the statement of Santosh’s uncle Ramesh, he expressed that he is very happy with the bail verdict the Bengaluru court gave today.

Ramesh urged that there is some conspiracy behind it. He added that the decision for Sanotsh’s return to the Bigg Boss set is still uncertain and would only be decided after Santosh returns from jail.

Tiger Claw Controversy in Karnataka

Varthur Santosh was arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 last Sunday, where it was alleged that he was found to be wearing a tiger claw pendant. The pendant had been sent for forensic testing, for which the test results are still awaited.

Moreover, this sudden burst of tiger claw controversy sparked a whole new debacle in the state of Karnataka, where even top actors like Darsha Thoogudeepa, Jaggesh, Rock Line Venkatesh, Nikhil Kumar, and Vinay Guruji were all under the eyes of the forest department.

ALSO READ: Tiger Claw Controversy: Forest department conducts raid at Kannada star Darshan’s residence