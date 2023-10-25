Tiger Claw Controversy: Forest department conducts raid at Kannada star Darshan’s residence

After the trouble with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 contestant Varthur Santosh exponentially escalated in severity, the Vande Mataram Social Service Organization in Bangalore filed an official complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa over possessing a tiger claw pendant.

The forest officials had entered the actor’s residence for a thorough inspection. Two teams of officials had arrived at his house and continued searching the premises. Many Sandalwood actors are under the eyes of scrutiny over allegedly possessing tiger claws in the state.

Controversy over possessing Tiger Claws

The recent controversy has sparked a widespread level of attention for forest officials to take immediate action on all the Kannada actors who have allegedly been seen wearing tiger claw pendants. Their pictures have been circulating on social media for a while, which caught attention after the recent arrest.

The arrest of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Varthur Santosh was why people started to witness such widespread use of tiger claws within the state. Other than Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh, Rock Line Venkatesh, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and Vinay Guruji are also under the eyes of forest officials. Formal complaints have also been filed against these actors as well.

Moreover, recently, Nikhil Kumaraswamy came out and addressed the issue by opening up and clarifying the allegations being levied upon him. The actor said that he was not wearing an actual Tiger claw pendant, but it was a gift given to him by someone, and it was a fake one. The actor-politician also urged that he still possess the fake pendant and asked the people not to fall prey to fake information being speculated around him.

Furthermore, there have been no official updates regarding the raid that is being conducted at Darshan Thoogudeepa’s residence, and it will only be known if there is an actual tiger claw in his possession after the officials complete their procedures.

Till then, stay tuned for more updates..!

ALSO READ: Kaatera: Kannada star Darshan shares new Dussehra special poster; see PIC