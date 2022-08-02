Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher joins Ravi Teja starrer; Details inside

Ravi Teja will be seen next in a never seen before avatar for his upcoming film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee. As the film marks the pan Indian release of Ravi Teja, the buzz is high and fans are very much excited. It is one of the most anticipated films and features a talented star-studded cast. Now, the latest to join is Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. The makers shared a BTS pic of the actor from the film to welcome him on board. His role is said to be crucial and powerful.

They have roped in the Legendary National Award Winning actor, Anupam Kher for a crucial role in the film. He is also a part of the Bollywood blockbuster, The Kashmir Files produced by Tiger Nageswara Rao producer, Abhishek Agarwal. His addition will not only improve the stature of the film's casting department but will also help the Hindi market.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, while dialogues have been penned by Srikanth.

Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Tej Narayan Agarwal is presenting the project. The release date and other updates on the film are yet to be announced by the team. The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

For unversed, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic on the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram.

