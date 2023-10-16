Tiger Nageswara Rao: Making video of Ravi Teja starrer OUT; gives peek into ‘365 days of hard work’

Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers of the film have just released the making video of the film, giving the audience a sneak peek into the journey, right from the puja to the final day of shooting.

The making video of the Ravi Teja starrer, which has been shared by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, is 2 minutes and 14 seconds long and shows a montage of crew members working on set pieces, different sets, scenes, as well as shooting techniques that were used to make the film come to life.

Check out the Tiger Nageswara Rao making video below:

The making video comes just days before the release of the movie. The film, helmed by Vamsee, is expected to be a pan-Indian film and is set to release in 10 languages worldwide. It was also revealed in a recent interview that Ravi Teja would be seen in a manner like never before.

More about the film Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao tells the story of the eponymous notorious thief, who was the mastermind behind several heists in Stuartpuram, between the 1960s to the 1980s. The film also shifts its focus to how the wanted dacoit escaped police capture time and again. The film features an ensemble cast including Nupur Sanon, in her debut role, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Sudev Nair, Hareesh Peradi, and many more, apart from the Dhamaka actor.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, while the music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 20.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Nageswara Rao will have ‘new Ravi Teja’; says he loved characterization