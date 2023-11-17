Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja starring action-thriller online

Ravi Teja's action-packed thriller Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee, has finally been released on OTT. And now, you can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which premiered in theaters on October 20, is now available for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes, starting November 17, 2023.

Speaking of the film, Tiger Nageswara Rao captivates audiences with the tale of the titular character, a notorious thief and mastermind behind multiple heists in the district of Stuartpuram. The film follows his relentless evasions of police capture, creating a thrilling cinematic experience.

More about Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao movie

The story of Tiger Nageswara Rao is said to be in the bustling city of Stuartpuram, where Nageshwararao (Ravi Teja) emerges as a formidable figure, engaging in criminal activities against the government and posing a constant challenge to the police.

Before embarking on his life of thievery, Nageshwararao establishes himself as a valuable source of information for the police. Amidst his illicit pursuits, he finds love in Sara (Nupur Sanon), a Marwadi girl. Adding an unexpected twist to his life is his cousin Mani (Gayatri Bhardwaj).

The film Tiger Nageswara Rao boasts a stellar cast, featuring the dynamic Ravi Teja in the lead role, alongside Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Anupam Kher, Murli Sharma, Anukreethy Vas, Nassar, Hareesh Peradi, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Sudev Nair, Aadukalam Naren, and many others.

Check out Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer below

Upcoming projects of Ravi Teja

In the pipeline, Ravi Teja has Eagle, and the film, which is directed by cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamneni, will be a spy action flick.

The upcoming action-adventure movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, Kavya Thapar, and others will also appear in the film, set for release on January 13, 2024.

The film is co-written by Manibabu Karanam with additional DOPs Kamil Plocki, and Karm Chawla also involved in it. The musical tracks of the film are composed by Davzand along with lyrics of Chaitanya Prasad, Rehman & Kalyan Chakravarthy.

The film RT4GM introduces renowned actor-turned-filmmaker Selvaraghavan to Telugu cinema. Alongside him, the brilliant Indhuja Ravichandran will also play a pivotal role. While we await details on the identity of the leading lady, the plot of RT4GM is poised to be a unique and powerful story inspired by true events

This film also marks celebrated composer S Thaman's 12th collaboration with Ravi Teja, and 4th with Gopichandh Malineni. The visual magic will be done by renowned cinematographer GK Vishnu, who has worked on blockbusters like Bigil and Mersal.

Naveen Nooli, a National Award-winning editor, would also lend his experience to the film. The dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra, while Mayuk Aditya, Srinivas Gavireddy, M Vivek Anand, and Srikanth Nimmagadda are the other writers.

