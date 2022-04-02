Tiger Nageswara Rao Pre-Look: Ravi Teja looks fierce and dangerous in his next film

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be treating his fans with his first Pan-India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The makers have dropped the pre-look of the flick on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. It is helmed by Krishna Vamsi.

In this new avatar, the actor is seen on a railway track standing calmly, even as the train speedily approaches him. Ravi Teja has gone shirtless and shows his masculine body in this breathtaking poster. He will be essaying the role of an infamous thief, popularly called Tiger from Andhra Pradesh in his next. It also has Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj as the film’s core cast. Ravi Teja has worked on his body language and diction to make the character more appealing to the audience.

Check out the poster below:

In the meantime, Tiger Nageswara Rao had its grand launch event today in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended this gathering as the chief guest.

Abhishek Agarwal will be mounting the venture on a high budget under his production house Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Tej Narayan Agarwal will present it.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer for Ravi Teja’s upcoming drama and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, while dialogues have been penned by Srikanth.

Ravi Teja also has several other promising ventures lined up for 2022 like Ramarao on Duty with Sarath Mandava, Dhamaka with Trinathrao Nakkina and Ravanasura with Sudheer Varma.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi lanches Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad; See PICS