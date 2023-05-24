Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja appears fierce in first look; Introduces him as a notorious thief in the teaser

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao is one of the much-anticipated projects. Amid huge buzz and craze, the first look of the film was released with a glimpse video in five languages. The mass maharaja appears fierce in the first look and is introduced as a notorious thief from the crime capital of India, Stuartpuram.

Ravi Teja's never seen before the character was introduced by five superstars, Venkatesh in Telugu, Karthi in Tamil, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Shivarajkumar in Kannada, and John Abraham in Hindi. The first look was unveiled at the majestic Havelock Bridge on the Godavari River in Rajahmundry. In the look, Ravi Teja looks ferocious and tense in a rugged avatar, where he also sports a thick beard. He is seen spotted behind bars in the poster.

The glimpse video introduces that the film is set in the 70s in the village named Stuartpuram. It also introduces Tiger Nageswara Rao, the biggest thief, from the crime capital of India, which is also called the Tiger Zone. The video tells a tale of how the thief and how everyone is scared of the place for its crime. Ravi Teja's powerful dialogue, storyline, and background music have set huge expectations on the pan-Indian film.

Sharing the highly anticipated first look on Twitter, Ravi Teja wrote, "Name: NageswaraRaoVillage: Stuartpuram ..!Welcoming you all to my zone…THE TIGER ZONE."

Check out Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao first look and video here:

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

The film stars Nupur Sanon, and Gayatri Bhardwaj as the female lead. Anupam Kher will be seen playing key roles. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts production house, the film is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Tiger Nageswara Rao is set for Dussehra release on October 20th and will clash at the box office with Ram Pothineni's BoyapatiRapo and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.

R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of the music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

